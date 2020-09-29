Vote Centers and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Fullerton

Elections are no longer a one-day event. Voting begins the month before any election day when every voter will receive a vote-by-mail ballot. Vote-by-Mail ballots for the November 3 General Election will begin to be mailed the week of October 5.

Voters have three main options for returning their ballot—at a Vote Center, at a secure ballot drop box, or through the U.S. Postal Service. Here’s a list of locations of the Vote Centers and Ballot Drop Boxes in Fullerton.

Vote Center Locations

Orange County residents may drop off their ballot at any Vote Center, which open 10 days before the election. Visit www.ocvote.com for more information.

CSUF Titan Student Union (Drive-Thru): 800 N State College Blvd. Enter off Dorothy Ln (Parking Structure)

Fullerton Joint Union High School District: 1051 W Bastanchury Rd

Fullerton Public Library (Drive Thru): 353 W Commonwealth Ave

Gilbert Community Center: 2120 W Orangethorpe Ave

Hillcrest Community Center: 1155 N Lemon St

Independence Park: 801 W Valencia Dr.

Public Works Maintenance Yard: 1580 W Commonwealth Ave

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church: 1231 E Chapman Ave.

Ballot Drop Box Locations

In addition to Vote Centers, voters may drop off their ballot at any secure “ballot drop box.” Here are the ballot drop box locations in Fullerton.

A.R. Mart: 1701 W Orangethorpe Ave

Fullerton College: 321 E Chapman Ave (In Parking Lot, Btwn Berkeley Ave & Lemon St)

Fullerton Fire Station No. 6: 2691 Rosecrans Ave

Fullerton Train Station: 120 E Santa Fe Ave

Fullerton Municipal Airport: 4011 W Commonwealth Ave