Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda Dies at 93

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda passed away from heart failure in Fullerton on December 7. He was 93.

After a long career as a Major League player, Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 through 1996, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997. As manager, he led the team to two World Series championships and four National League pennants.

He was a well-known ambassador for the Dodgers and could often be seen at games.

Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team in 2000, leading the Americans to the gold medal.

Lasorda and his family resided in Fullerton for more than 50 years and had two children with his wife, Jo. He is survived by his wife and daughter.