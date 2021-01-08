Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda Dies at 93

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda passed away from heart failure in Fullerton on December 7. He was 93.
After a long career as a Major League player, Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 through 1996, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997. As manager, he led the team to two World Series championships and four National League pennants.
He was a well-known ambassador for the Dodgers and could often be seen at games.
Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team in 2000, leading the Americans to the gold medal.
Lasorda and his family resided in Fullerton for more than 50 years and had two children with his wife, Jo. He is survived by his wife and daughter.
Categories: Local News
Seeing Tommy all over town made many of us feel like he was a personal friend, some of those will give us their thoughts in the next issue. Miss you Tommy, we all hope your wife Jo is somehow OK tonight.
Such a wonderful all around person! So many stories coming out today of how he blessed so many
I bet the baseballs are flying high in heaven tonight May Jo find peace in knowing he is at peace!
💙💙💙
FO he passed today not 12/7 as your story says🥲