State Suspends Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Batch Given to Some OC Residents

The County of Orange has released a bulletin announcing the suspension of one of the COVID-19 vaccines given in both Orange County and throughout the State. Please refer to the directions below to determine whether or not you have received the suspended Moderna vaccine and if you have, what you should do.

“Santa Ana, Calif. (January 18, 2021) – Based on directive from the State, the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) has suspended the use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot 041L20A due to possible allergic reactions under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the manufacturer of the vaccine. To date, the HCA has received zero notifications of allergic reactions requiring medical attention due to any Moderna vaccines.

According to the State vaccine registry, 5,217 individuals in Orange County have received the Moderna vaccine lot 041L20A. To determine if you received [this particular] vaccine lot, please refer to your vaccination card. If you received a vaccine from this lot number and experience any adverse reactions or don’t feel well, immediately contact your primary care provider/doctor.

The HCA and healthcare providers throughout the County continue to schedule appointments and distribute vaccines to those who qualify in Phase 1A, all tiers. There are currently more than 250,000 individuals registered in Othena. Based on their priority level, people will be notified by email or text to schedule their appointments when their turns come up to get the vaccines.

For questions related to COVID-19, visit http://www.ochealthinfo. com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).”