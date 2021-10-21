Bad Odors Reported in Fullerton

Air Quality Management District (AQMD) Inspector Avelino Revilla told the Observer that they have received calls about rotten egg or bad Sulphur-like smells coming from Bastanchury Road in north Fullerton and Brea. The AQMD needs a minimum of three calls in an hour to open an investigation. Any smells or foul odors should be reported to the AQMD at 1-800-288-7664.

