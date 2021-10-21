Bad Odors Reported in Fullerton

Air Quality Management District (AQMD) Inspector Avelino Revilla told the Observer that they have received calls about rotten egg or bad Sulphur-like smells coming from Bastanchury Road in north Fullerton and Brea. The AQMD needs a minimum of three calls in an hour to open an investigation. Any smells or foul odors should be reported to the AQMD at 1-800-288-7664.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition of the Fullerton Observer. Our online edition is free, but we depend on print subscriptions from readers. Annual subscription is only $35/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Local News
Leave a Reply