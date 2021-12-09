City warns of delayed trash pickups

The city of Fullerton issued a press release on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 9, warning that trash and recycling services are temporarily delayed due to an “unanticipated work stoppage” by sanitation workers. The city of Placentia sent a similar message to its residents. The delay is a result of a labor dispute between a union representing sanitation workers and Republic Services, who are contracted with Fullerton and other O.C. cities for waste hauling.

Residents are advised to leave trash and recycling containers out for collection despite the anticipated delay, saying the collections will take place as soon as possible.

“Critical commercial accounts are being prioritized for collection to maintain health and safety standards,” according to the City’s press release.

The City said that street sweeping schedules are not expected to be affected by the delayed waste pickup, however, possible conflicts between street sweeping and the presence of trash and recycling containers curbside was not addressed.

