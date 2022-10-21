Follow the Money: County, State, and Congressional Candidates

The Observer has presented information on candidates running for Fullerton City Council. Click HERE for District 3 candidates and HERE for District 5 candidates’ answers to our questions. We have also reported on candidates for Fullerton School Boards. Click HERE for FSD candidates and HERE for FJUHSD candidates’ answers to our questions. Below is some information on other candidates running locally along with key endorsements and campaign finance information.

OC Board of Supervisors, 4th District

For more information on campaign finance for OC Supervisor candidates visit the OC Registrar of Voters: ocvote.gov. To read each candidate’s answers to questions on various issues, see Voice of OC’s coverage.

Doug Chaffee (D) has served on the Board of Supervisors since 2018. Prior to that, he served as the Mayor and a Councilmember in Fullerton. Notable endorsements include Congressman Lou Correa, State Senator Tom Umberg, State Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva, and Fullerton Councilmember Jesus Silva. He has raised $967,693, including a $600,000 loan to his own campaign and large donations from groups such as Orange County Employees Association PAC ($2,200), Apartment Association of Orange County PAC ($4,300), Planned Parenthood ($4,400), Association of Orange County Deputy District Attorneys, and Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs PAC ($2,200). For more information visit supervisordougchaffee.com.

Sunny Park (D) is an attorney and current Mayor of Buena Park. Endorsements include: Democratic Party of Orange County, UNITE HERE Local 11, California State Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva, and Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung. She has raised $648,195 with over 250 contributions from individuals and businesses. She loaned $37,250 to her own campaign. For more information visit www.sunnypark4oc.com.

House of Representatives

With the recent redistricting, Fullerton is now split into two congressional districts: 45 (representing Fullerton north of Chapman), and 46 (representing Fullerton south of Chapman). For information on campaign finance for congressional candidates visit the Federal Elections Commission: www.fec.gov.

District 45

Jay Chen (D) has served in the U.S. Naval Reserves, as a trustee for Mt. San Antonio Community College, and a small business owner. Endorsements include: California Democratic Party, California Labor Federation, Human Rights Campaign, Planned Parenthood, Sierra Club, several trade unions. He has raised $2,957,556 with major contributions from J Street ($46,754), Democracy Engine ($34,800), Digidems PAC ($28,000), University of California ($26,330), Alphabet Inc ($23,972), Frontline USA ($17,000), Klein Financial ($14,500), Skybound Entertainment ($11,850), Hydepark Capital Partners ($11,600), and Impex ($11,600). For more information visit www.chenforcongress.com.

Michelle Steel (R) has served on the California State Board of Equalization and as an Orange County Supervisor. Endorsements include Sheriff Don Barnes, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, California Republican Party, Republican Party of Orange County, Lincoln Club of Orange County, and Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs. She has raised $4,688,279 with large contributions from American Israel Public Affairs Cmte ($20,400), Blue Cross/Blue Shield ($13,000), Word & Brown Insurance ($12,600), Stand for America PAC ($12,473), Affiliated Managers Group ($11,600), and Ball Ventures ($11,600). For more information visit www.michellesteelca.com.

District 46

Lou Correa (D) has served in Congress, California State Assembly, State Senate, and as an Orange County Supervisor. Endorsements include: California Democratic Party, California Labor Federation, United Farm Workers of America, California Police Chiefs’ Association. He has raised $956,017 with major contributions from Democracy Engine ($16,750), Blue Cross/Blue Shield ($11,500), Edwards Lifesciences ($11,250), American Society of Anesthesiologists ($10,000), AT&T Inc ($10,000), Border Health ($10,000), Credit Union National Assn ($10,000), and Home Depot ($10,000). For more information visit www.loucorrea.com.

Christopher Gonzalez (R) served in the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant in the Military Police Corps. He has his own law practice and has served on the California Supreme Court. Endorsements include: California Republican Party, Republican Party of Orange County, California ProLife Council. He has raised $29,291 with contributions from Caloptima ($1,000), Nexthome Free ($1,000), Candela ($650), Hispanic 100 ($500), and Raytheon Technologies ($250). For more information visit gonzalesforcongress.com.

California State Senate, District 34

Redistricting has split Fullerton into two State Senate districts: 34 (South and west Fullerton) and 37 (northeast Fullerton). Fullertonians who live in the new District 34 will be voting for candidates this election cycle. To look up campaign finance information visit the California Secretary of State web site cal-access.sos.ca.gov.

Tom Umberg (D) is a retired U.S. Army Colonel, former federal criminal prosecutor, three term state legislator, and small business owner. Endorsements include American Federation of State, County, & Municipal Employees, California Federation of Teachers, California Labor Federation, California Nurses Association, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) – California, and United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW). He has raised $568,110 with major contributions from California State Association of Electrical Workers ($19,400), California State Pipe Trades Council ($19,400), California State Council of Laborers ($14,400), Peace Officers Research Association of California ($10,100), Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs ($9,800), Google ($9,800), and Los Angeles Police Protective League ($9,800). For more information visit www.tomumberg.com.

Rhonda Shader (R) has served as Mayor of Placentia and owns an insurance agency in Placentia. Endorsements include California Republican Party, Congressmember Young Kim, Congressmember Michelle Steel, Placentia Police Officers Association. She has raised $53,138 with major contributions from Orangethorpe Investment Partners Inc ($4,900), Republican Party of Orange County ($4,314), Personal Insurance Federation of California ($2,500), and Tony Bushala ($1,000). For more information visit shaderforsenate.com.

California State Assembly

Redistricting has also split Fullerton into two State Assembly districts: 67 (South and west) and 59 (northeast). Democrat Sharon Quirk-Silva is running against Republican Soo Yoo for District 67. Republican Phillip Chen is running against Independent Leon Sit for District 59. To look up campaign finance visit the California Secretary of State: cal-access.sos.ca.gov.

District 67

Sharon Quirk-Silva (D) served as a classroom teacher for more than thirty years, is a former Mayor of Fullerton and Member of the California State Assembly. Endorsements include California Democratic Party, California Labor Federation, California YIMBY, Democratic Party of Orange County. She has raised $567,447 with major contributions from Peace Officers Research Assn. of California ($13,200), American Medical Response ($9,800), Cooperative of American Physicians ($9,800), San Manuel Band of Mission Indians ($9,800), Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs ($9,800), California for Jobs & Strong Economy $9,800, National Vision ($9,800), and Govern for California ($9,800). For more information visit www.sharonquirksilva.com.

Soo Yoo (R) was elected to ABCUSD School Board in 2013 and has served as board President twice. Endorsements include California Republican Party, Republican Party of Orange County, Howard Jarvis Association of Taxpayers, The Lincoln Club of Orange County. She has raised $295,185 with a $30,206 loan to herself and large contributions from several individuals and the Cerritos Republican Club ($4,900), JMAXX Properties Inc. ($4,900), and Personal HR Services ($4,900). For more information visit sooyooforassembly.com.

District 59

Philip Chen (R) has served in the California State Assembly since 2016. He formerly served as a school board member to the Walnut Valley Unified School District, as a health policy advisor for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, and as a former LA County Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy. Endorsements include the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and the National Rifle Association (NRA). He has raised $545,789 with large contributions from Peace Officers Research Association of California ($19,400), California Association of Highway Patrolmen ($10,800), Merck $ Co ($9,800), Sempra Energy ($9,800), Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians ($9,800), California Apartment Association ($9,800), California Correctional Peace Officers Association ($9,800), and Los Angeles Police Protective League ($9,800). For more information visit www.phillipchen.org.

Leon Sit (I) is a second-year engineering student at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has not filed campaign finance data with the Secretary of State. For more information visit sitforassembly.org.

