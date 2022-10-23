Happening This Week: October 24-31

Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of October 24 to 31.
Monday, October 24
- Threats to the U.S. Constitution (5:30-7pm): The public is invited to learn about an array of contemporary constitutional challenges presented by a panel of Cal State Fullerton political science professors. Presenters include: Robert Castro – “Holding the Jan. 6 Insurrectionists Accountable,” Robert Robinson – “Threats to Voting Rights and the Integrity of Elections,” Scott Spitzer – “Constitutional Limits on Presidential Authority: Are These Becoming Irrelevant?” and Pamela Fiber Ostrow – “Reproductive Freedoms and LGBTQ Rights.” Voter registration assistance will be available at the event: This is the last day to register before the midterm elections. Free. Cal State University, Fullerton Pollak Library, Room 130. 800 N. State College Blvd.
Tuesday, October 25
- Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): A weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit http://www.lhcm.org.
Wednesday, October 26
- Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors, and more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W. Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers.
- Free Movie Matinee at the Fullerton Public Library (2pm-5pm): Library Conference Center. 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.
- Planning Commission Meeting (6:30pm): Agenda includes Fox Block Development. Fullerton City Hall Council Chambers. 303 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.
- Acoustic Open Mic hosted by Chris Cruz (7pm): Free, All Ages. Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 110 E Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton.
- Ballot Propositions 101 (6:30 pm): Sarah Hill, CSUF professor of political science, will review each proposition on the 2022 California State Ballot. Learn the pros and cons of each proposition and what a yes or no vote would mean. Attendees are encouraged to have their ballots nearby to follow along with this informative session. Virtual event. Advance registration is required.
Thursday, October 27
- Preschool Storytime (11:15am): Stories, songs, and fun for children ages 3-6. Children must be 3 years old by September 1, 2022, and be able to attend independently. No registration required. Limited seating. Fullerton Public Library Osborn Auditorium. 353 W Commonwealth Ave. http://www.fullertonlibrary.com.
- Unplug Thursdays at Fullerton Museum Center (4pm-8pm): Unplug from your work week and enjoy extended exhibit hours, gift shop, food trucks, special programming in the Beer Garden, and more. 301 N Pomona Ave. Fullerton.
- Interwoven Opening Reception (4-6pm): Interwoven is an exhibition featuring works by renowned sculptor Ann Weber and muralist/painter/animator Jason Keam. Both artists are recognized for their large-scale styles of meandering shapes and colors that on the surface, impact the viewer with the enormity in scale before recognizing the intimate qualities within. Fullerton College Art Gallery. 321 E Chapman Ave Building 1000.
- Unplug Thursdays at Fullerton Museum Center (4pm-8pm): Unplug from your work week and enjoy extended exhibit hours, gift shop, food trucks, special programming in the Beer Garden, and more. 301 N Pomona Ave. Fullerton.
- Downtown Fullerton Octoboo Fest (4:40-8:30pm): A fun, family night out featuring trick or treating, kids costume parade, live music, hot food, kids crafts, raffle. 125 E. Wilshire Ave.
- Library Board of Trustees Meeting (5pm): Fullerton City Hall Council Chambers. 303 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.
- Haunted Fullerton Walking Tour (5:30pm – 8pm): Wednesdays and Thursdays thru October 27. Special Halloween Weekend Tours available, $35 / $30. Fullerton Museum Center. $25 non-members / $20 members. This fall walk through some chillingly fascinating sites around Fullerton. The tour include visits and stories surrounding Villa del Sol, the Schumacher Building, the Police Station, Fox Theatre and Fullerton High School’s Auditorium among others. 301 N Pomona Ave, Fullerton.
- Muckenthaler After Dark: Beyond the Black Veil (7:30pm): Get into the Halloween Spirit at the Muck with an evening featuring: a staff lead flashlight behind the scenes tour, stories of “Sadie”, the Muck’s own resident benevolent spirit, paranormal investigation by the North Orange County Paranormal Society (NOPS), séance overseen by world renowned psychic, Dr. Ryan Joseph, Professor of Divination and Parapsychology at Miskatonic University, tarot readings foretold by Terri Kennedy of Fullerton’s own Ipso Facto, and absinthe tasting (extra charge). $30 non-member, $20 student/senior, $15 member. The Muckenthaler Cultural Center. 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. For more information visit http://www.themuck.org.
Friday, October 28
- Blue Stockings (8pm): The empowering story of four young women fighting for their right to a university education – and fighting against sexism – in 19th century England. CSUF Hallberg Theatre: 800 N State College Blvd, Fullerton. $24. Call (657) 278-3371 or e-mail pac-boxoffice@fullerton.edu. Through November 5.
Saturday, October 29
- Haunted Health Fair (8am-12pm): Receive immunizations, health screenings, and health information from community partners. Free flu shots, blood pressure checks, vision screenings, COVID boosters, and ice cream. Hosted by State Senator Josh Newman. Dr. Jonas A. Salk School. 1411 S. Gilbert St. Anaheim, CA 92804.
- Night of the Living Dead (7pm and 9pm): A group of panicked survivors are barricaded in a deserted farmhouse while a horde of flesh-eating zombies hovers outside their door. This is a one of a kind experience, perfect for the Halloween season. Maverick Theater. 110 E Walnut Ave, Fullerton. $30. For tickets visit http://www.mavericktheater.com.
- The Laramie Project: Matthew Shepard’s death became a national symbol of intolerance, but for the people of Laramie the event was deeply personal, and it is their voices we hear in this stunningly effective theater piece. CSUF Arena Theater. 800 N State College Blvd, Fullerton. $24. Call (657) 278-3371 or e-mail pac-boxoffice@fullerton.edu. Through November 5.
Sunday, October 30
- ZUMBA classes at Hillcrest Park (7:30-8:30am): Donation-based Zumba class at Hillcrest Park on the bridge. This is an all levels class. Bring water, hat or visor and sun glasses. Rotating instructors. No registration required. Located at 1200 N Harbor Blvd.
- Día de los Muertos Festival (12-4pm): Celebrate Día de los Muertos! We will have festive activities for the whole family, live music, local artisans, and arts and crafts for kids. Free Admission. Los invitamos al Muckenthaler Cultural Center para celebrar el Día de los Muertos. Habrán actividades para toda la familia, música en vivo, exposiciones de arte, artesanías, y talleres de manualidades para niños! Evento gratis. The Muckenthaler Cultural Center. 1201 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton. For more information visit http://www.themuck.org.
