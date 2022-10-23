Happening This Week: October 24-31

The public is invited to learn about an array of contemporary constitutional challenges presented by a panel of Cal State Fullerton political science professors. Presenters include: Robert Castro – “Holding the Jan. 6 Insurrectionists Accountable,” Robert Robinson – “Threats to Voting Rights and the Integrity of Elections,” Scott Spitzer – “Constitutional Limits on Presidential Authority: Are These Becoming Irrelevant?” and Pamela Fiber Ostrow – “Reproductive Freedoms and LGBTQ Rights.” Voter registration assistance will be available at the event: This is the last day to register before the midterm elections. Free. Cal State University, Fullerton Pollak Library, Room 130. 800 N. State College Blvd.