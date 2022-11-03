Dirty Politics Trying to Influence Your Vote

Various candidate campaigns and groups with agendas put out negative mailers, signs, and digital ads each election year. Unfortunately claims made in political advertising do not have to be truthful and are instead protected as free speech under the first amendment to the Constitution. A candidate’s only action against dirty political tactics featuring lies is to sue in court – often a lengthy, expensive process that rarely concludes before the election in question is over.

Websites – such as FactCeck.org, Snopes.com, Influencewatch.org, OpenSecrets.org, and CalMatters.org – where voters can fact-check political claims or follow the money are useful but many voters are busy and investigating claims takes time. Also such sites rarely cover small local elections. Sometimes, local newspapers are the only resource available to bring attention to such tactics and often investigations do not conclude before voters go to the polls. The Observer looked into some of the groups using dirty campaign tactics in Fullerton.

Following the Money Behind Negative Hit Mailers

Over $12.8 billion has been raised by Political Action Committees, candidate committees and party committees since the beginning of the year. Much of this tremendous sum is being used in political ads, flyers and digital media trying to sway voter opinion.

Fullerton Taxpayers for Reform, Major funding by Tony Bushala

This group is behind negative mailers attacking FSD Schoolboard candidate Ruthi Hanchett designed to misinform voters about her record and background. See Hanchett’s interview at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTbyCXkic_A&list=PLeuaFOeupCSb3APDzTmaAbPihyBQYJkFM

Current and former members of the Fullerton School District released a statement that condemns the negative attack flyers flyer:

The group has also used signage around town falsely stating council candidate Ahmad Zahra has been “arrested and charged” (this based on a 2020 “citizen’s arrest” by a friend of his now divorced spouse. The two had confronted Zahra at the front door of his home as the friend videotaped the verbal argument between the divorcing couple on her cell-phone. Zahra was accused of knocking the cell-phone out of her hand which he admitted to. Fullerton police called to the scene by the friend issued a citation for the broken phone which Zahra paid to replace. No one was injured and he was not arrested by police. The “case” was dropped by the OCDA due to lack of evidence and never went to court. See Zahra’s interview at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-N6qqIzHUg&list=PLeuaFOeupCSYrysMwLJS57P8vOpAC8Z1f

Recently, Zahra has sent out his own flyers opposing Oscar Valadez and his major supporter Tony Bushala.

Fullerton Taxpayers for Reform and Tony Bushala have been previously fined by the Fair Political Practices Commission for disclosure failures and currently the group has no required Oct 27, 2022 filing on record.

According to its most recent filing (2022) the group is still funded by a list of Bushala family members.

Al Bushala $1000

George Bushala Sr. $7,500

Freydel Bushala $5,000

Apartment Association of OC $4,500

Dylan Bushala $7,500

George Bushala Jr. $7,500

Tony Bushala $7,500

Congressional Leadership Fund

Attack flyers put out by “Congressional Leadership Fund” misinformed voters about 45th District Congressional candidate Jay Chen’s record and background. Apparently finding no actual misdeeds, the group chose to invent some. Notably Chen has kept his own campaign materials positive. See his interview talking about this at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zm0TK_jlgDs&list=PLeuaFOeupCSY8kCGMgewKjwd0D6syU0T3&index=18

“Congressional Leadership Fund is a super PAC exclusively dedicated to winning a Republican majority in the House of Representatives,” as stated on its website. Nothing wrong with that but when dirty political tactics are used it becomes a way to fool voters instead of informing them.

According to Federal Elections Commission filings from Jan 1 to Oct 31, 2022 – the group spent over $192.7 million on outside spending (which is not declared on a candidate’s required financial disclosures but may be very helpful in winning). The vast majority of the money went to fund negative video ads and hit mailers to oppose democrats running for house seats. (Senate Leadership Fund, another SuperPAC with a similar agenda for senate candidates, has spent $190.8 million on negative ads opposing democrats).

In Orange County Congressional Leadership Fund spent:

$305,045 to support District 40 Young Kim

$834,385 to oppose District 40 Asif Mahmood

$6 million to oppose CA Assembly District 45 candidate Jay Chen

$300,000 to support CA Assembly District 45 candidate Michelle Steel

$13.7 million to oppose CA District 47 US Representative Katie Porter

$50,000 to support District 47 US Representative candidate Scott Baugh

Info is from Federal Elections Commission filings available at www.fec.gov

Also see www.opensecrets.org

*Note: Democrats also have Super PACs and independent committees but in general have used money raised in support of their preferred candidates rather on negative mailers and video ads.

Related