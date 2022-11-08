Political Action Committees known as PAC

Anyone can create a Political Action Committee (PAC). There is paperwork to fill out and there are reporting procedures. Give it any name you want such as, “People Opposing Negative Ads” or “People Buying Future Candidates.” This can make it sound like a big group of people.

Many PACs are groups that are full of people. A real group has a PAC in which they use it to lobby for their business, political interests, etc. However, sometimes it is just a very small group or even one person who controls the message from a particular PAC. The real PACs send out questionnaires and chose the candidates that fit into their ideology. They use their PAC money to support their candidates of choice.

A wealthy family and their friends run one such PAC called, “Fullerton Taxpayers for Reform.” Contribution disclosures that must be made by law for the PAC show 6 out of 8 donations to this PAC come from one family (See below). One donation comes from the best friend of Tony Bushala who runs the PAC, Chris Thompson, former FSD School Board Member. And another from the Apartment Association of Orange County PAC. If you look more closely at the connection there, you will find that a current council member who is supported by Bushala is a Director Emeritus of this organization, Nick Dunlap. Not to forget the two candidates that were supported by Fullerton Taxpayers for Reform PAC in the last election, Fred Jung and Bruce Whitaker.

Their negative campaign has targeted Current Councilmember Ahmad Zahra, District 3 City Council candidate Shana Charles. They have supported City Council candidate Oscar Valadez and Arnel Dino. Recently, the PACs negative campaign has been against Fullerton School District (FSD) candidate Ruthi Hatchet and Fullerton Joint Union High School District (FJUHSD) candidate Lauren Klatzker. While supporting FSD candidate Lisa Wozab and Matt Van Hook.

What is it they want with our school board? They have a total of $43,500 in contributions. $36,000 of these contributions came from one family. This is just for one portion of the election cycle. This group is also responsible for the majority of negative signs you have seen around Fullerton for the past ten years.

Happy Election Day!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related