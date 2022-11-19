Happening November

Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton.
MAYOR FRED JUNG will speak on Fullerton – the year past, and the future
Fullerton Host Lions will hold a meeting on November 11 at 7pm
Address: Sizzlers restaurant, 1401 N. Harbor
Discussion about human rights at Pilgrims Coffeehouse on Wilshire, led by Mychal Blynde of Pathways of Hope and Elizabeth Hansburg of People for Housing OC (and a former Fullerton Planning Commission member). Plus Michael Shepherd, Housing Advocacy Program Manager United to End Homelessness, Orange County United Way
Friday, November 18 9:30-10:30am. Pilgrims Coffeehouse 124 W. Wilshire
Please join us on Saturday, November 5th, at Pacific Drive Elementary School for the 2022/2023 Champions for Children Conference. This is a fun and educational day for the whole family to gain valuable information on various topics and resources available to you from our Fullerton Community. We will be providing continental breakfast and lunch, a vendor fair, informative workshop sessions, live entertainment, opportunity drawings, and so much more. Click Here For More
Location: Pacific Drive Elementary , 1501 W Valencia Dr, Fullerton, CA 92833 Time: 9:00am -1:00pm
Music at Fullerton College
JAZZ COMBOS Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at 7:30pm
Directed by Bruce Babad
Campus Theater | Music Offices: 321 East Chapman Ave, Room 1115, Fullerton, CA92832 , 714-992-7142 music@fullcoll.edu
SYNERGY VOCAL JAZZ AND LAB BAND Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 at 7:30pm
Directed by Bruce Babad, Directed by Jamie Shew
Campus Theater | Music Offices: 321 East Chapman Ave, Room 1115, Fullerton, CA92832 , 714-992-7142 music@fullcoll.edu
SYMPHONY CONCERT Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 at 7:30pm
Directed by Zun Hin WooCampus Theater | Music Offices: 321 East Chapman Ave, Room 1115, Fullerton, CA92832 , 714-992-7142 music@fullcoll.edu
TREBLE AND BASS CHORALE Thursday, November 17th, 2022 at 7:30pm
Directed by Nicola Dedmon
Wilshire Auditorium | Music Offices: 321 East Chapman Ave, Room 1115, Fullerton, CA92832 , 714-992-7142 music@fullcoll.edu
PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE Monday, November 21st, 2022 at 7:30pm
ADMISSION: Free Recital Hall | 321 East Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832 , 714-992-7142 music@fullcoll.edu
JAZZ BANDS AND VJ – FRIENDS OF JAZZ Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at 7:30pm
ADMISSION:Adult $10.00, Child $5.00, Senior 55+ $7.00 and Student $7.00
Directed by Bruce Babad, Directed by Jamie Shew
Campus Theatre | Music Offices: 321 East Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832 , 714-992-7142 music@fullcoll.edu
- Unplug Thursdays at Fullerton Museum Center (4pm-8pm): Unplug from your work week and enjoy extended exhibit hours, gift shop, food trucks, special programming in the Beer Garden, and more. 301 N Pomona Ave. Fullerton.
- Interwoven Opening Reception (4-6pm): Interwoven is an exhibition featuring works by renowned sculptor Ann Weber and muralist/painter/animator Jason Keam. Both artists are recognized for their large-scale styles of meandering shapes and colors that on the surface, impact the viewer with the enormity in scale before recognizing the intimate qualities within. Fullerton College Art Gallery. 321 E Chapman Ave Building 1000.
