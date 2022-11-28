Happening November

Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton.
Music at Fullerton College
PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE Monday, November 21st, 2022 at 7:30pm
ADMISSION: Free Recital Hall | 321 East Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832 , 714-992-7142 music@fullcoll.edu
JAZZ BANDS AND VJ – FRIENDS OF JAZZ Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at 7:30pm
ADMISSION:Adult $10.00, Child $5.00, Senior 55+ $7.00 and Student $7.00
Directed by Bruce Babad, Directed by Jamie Shew
Campus Theatre | Music Offices: 321 East Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832 , 714-992-7142 music@fullcoll.edu
- Unplug Thursdays at Fullerton Museum Center (4pm-8pm): Unplug from your work week and enjoy extended exhibit hours, gift shop, food trucks, special programming in the Beer Garden, and more. 301 N Pomona Ave. Fullerton.
- Interwoven : An exhibition featuring works by renowned sculptor Ann Weber and muralist/painter/animator Jason Keam. Both artists are recognized for their large-scale styles of meandering shapes and colors that on the surface, impact the viewer with the enormity in scale before recognizing the intimate qualities within. Fullerton College Art Gallery. 321 E Chapman Ave Building 1000.
