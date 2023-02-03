43rd Annual Black History Parade and Unity Festival in Anaheim

Classic cars cruised down the parade route as the Orange County Heritage Council and the community came together and celebrate the 43rd annual Orange County Black History Parade and Unity Festival Saturday in Anaheim.

Thousands of people came out to enjoy the day-long event that kicks off with a blessing of the city at 9 am, followed by a parade from 10 am to noon in downtown Anaheim.

The parade’s Grand Marshal was Adai Lamar, the local voice for the “Steve Harvey Morning Show” on 102.3 KJLH. Other notables were Freda Giggs, Theresa King, Khloe Lawrence, Layla Crawford, Daniele Lawson, Congressman Lou Correa, Senator Josh Newman, Orange County Supervisors Doug Chaffee and Katrina Foley, and many more.

