28th Annual Muck Motor Car Festival Returns

All ages event May 20th and 21st, 8:00am-2:00pm | $10 to attend

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center welcomes car lovers back to the 28th annual Muck Motor Car Festival on May 20 and 21 after taking a year off to rebuild the event. A new Chair, Tracey L. Curtis of the Annual Orange Plaza Rotary Car Show, and Vice Chair, Brett Moyer, have taken the event into the twenty-first century with a completely online registration system. Says Curtis, “We are honored to be asked to take on the organization of the 28th Annual Muckenthaler Motor Car Festival Fundraiser. We are looking forward to amazing So Cal weather to show off some of the most amazing hot rod and antique vehicles on display at the two-day event located on the gorgeous grounds of the Muck.”

First conducted in 1994, the Muckenthaler Motor Car Festival features beautiful and rare automobiles displayed on the eight rolling acres of lush lawn and aged trees of the Muckenthaler Mansion. The annual affair has brought in thousands of dollars for the Muck Foundation, which is looking to continue its generous tradition.

Saturday, May 20, will feature Hot Rods, and Sunday, May 21, will celebrate Concours d’Elegance. Curtis and Moyer have made some additional updates to the event: “This year, vehicle registration includes a t-shirt and one lunch ticket. Additionally, a limited number of VIP parking spots are available for each day (registrants are able to cut to the front of the line & be escorted directly to their parking spot). This entry fee includes a t-shirt and two lunch tickets for each VIP vehicle registration.”

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center is located at 1201 West Malvern Ave., Fullerton, CA 92833| For more information, please visit www.TheMuck.org

