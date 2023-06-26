43rd Annual Taste of the Town hosted by the Assistance League of Fullerton

The Taste of the Town was held at the Fullerton Airport in Hanger 21 on June 3. Almost 500 people attended. The community enjoyed food from local restaurants.

Participating restaurants were: Açaí Republic, El Farolito, Let it Brie, Patty’s Cakes, Roma Cucina, Spice Social, Southern Glazers, Bourbon Street, Diamond Direct, Fratellino, Islands, Milk and Cookies, Polly’s Bakery, Sushi Fire, Zama Lounge, Brownstone Cafe, Edible Arrangements, Fullerton Brew, Monkey Business, Portillo’s, Spaghetti Factory, The Olde Ship, Zombee Donuts, and Costco.

Proceeds from the event support the Assistance League Thrift Shop and raise funds for various other programs, which include: Operation School Bell, Operation New Start, Santa’s Closet, La Vista High School, Meals on Wheels, CSUF Center for Healthy Neighborhoods, CSUF Scholarship Program. To find out about volunteering and events or to make donations contact the Assistance League: 233 W Amerige Ave, Fullerton (714) 525-1041 assistanceleague.org/fullerton/

