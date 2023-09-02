Have you ever pondered the reasons behind the current state of Fullerton Roads?
The Fullerton Observer Interns proudly presents a documentary delving into the web of Fullerton’s roads. Through reflective dialogue, we navigate the historical journey that led us to this point and illuminate the potential pathways for a brighter future. Crafted by dedicated volunteers and passionate interns from the esteemed Troy Tech Program.
Directed by: Jason Hwang and Adrian Meza
Communications by: Krish Gupta
Head of Research: Jason Hwang
Written by: Zara Shah, Hellen Cui, Jason Hwang, and Adrian Meza
Narrated by: Adrian Meza
Production Assistants: Zara Shah, Britany Alcantar, and Colin O’ Malley
Special thanks to: Colin O’ Malley and Britany Alcantar
Edited by: Adrian Meza
