Affordable housing is an issue coming up more frequently in the last ten years as predatory “investor” groups purchase apartment complexes, homes in residential neighborhoods, and entire mobile home parks, raising rents, evicting those unable to pay the increase, and here in Fullerton attempting to convert Senior-Only mobile home parks to All Age parks – or evicting residents to sell the land for other purposes.

Fullerton and Anaheim Rancho La Paz Mobilehome Park homeowners received notice on December 9, 2023, of a Zoom meeting called by park owner John Saunders to take place on December 26 at 10am. Aside from arranging such a meeting on the morning after the Christmas holiday – few residents at the park use Zoom or even have computers or smartphones. However, the result of the Zoom meeting may be sufficient to affect the future in that Saunders could claim he called a meeting and no one came. At stake is the question of whether the park should remain Senior Only or go to the All Ages model.

Advice on how to maximize profits when investing in mobile home parks appeared in a LinkedIn article by Saunders’ attorney, Robert Coldren (the article was removed in March 2019).

“If your park is designated as “senior,” consider changing the status to all-age. I know this is sacrilege and counter-intuitive, but consider which tenant profile is more likely to generate income that grows rather than is fixed. Senior or working family? Who is more likely to have time to lobby for rent control? Senior or working family?” – Robert S. Coldren on LinkedIn (Article Removed Mar 2019)

Coldren is a managing partner in Pacific Current Partners, which lists Rancho La Paz as one of its 34 mobile home properties. Saunders, owner of Rancho La Paz, is also a member of the group and involved with Star Management, Star Sales, CORE Properties, and Saunders Property Company. (Star (36 parks) 4,890 spaces; PCP (34 parks) 4,101 spaces.)

John Saunders bought the Rancho La Paz Mobilehome Park, which straddles Fullerton and Anaheim, in 2019 and immediately attempted to raise space rents by 40%-60%. The enormity of that increase was brought down by a new state law (AB976 California State Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva), which caps the yearly allowed space rent increase. However, Saunders was still able to raise rates high enough that many were forced to sell their homes and leave. (Space rents for “low income” are now up to $1600 monthly.)

Saunders then turned those properties into rentals – doubling the rent and taking another step toward turning the park into an All-Age by renting to younger people even though the park has been a 55+ Only Senior park since its inception.

At the heart of that action is the fact that an exception in the Fair Housing law allows for parks to be designated “Senior Only” – but that exception only applies if over 80% of the spaces are occupied by at least one person age 55 or older.

An Observer report in April 2023 updated current conditions at Rancho La Paz.

“Selling of units for residents that choose to go into assisted living or live with children has become more challenging as well; with increases in the space rentals to new buyers, very few seniors meet the criteria for proof of monthly income, which is required to be three times the space rental at (least $5,000. dollars per month). This is not retirement income for any seniors I know. As a result, homeowners lose 10s of thousands of dollars of equity selling under these difficult circumstances. In addition, the park owner will inevitably have a below-market offer to buy the units from owners that can no longer afford to live here and cannot sell due to the lack of park-required income for new residents, thus resulting in more units for the owner to rent out.

We have AB976, a law putting a rent cap on the Mobile home space rent at Rancho La Paz. Out of 398 units here, it covers about a third of the residences, so we have some protection. At the same time, we see our safety in this park in Jeopardy.”

What Can Fullerton Do to Preserve Affordable Housing for Seniors?

Moratorium:

Discussing the same situation as Fullerton’s Rancho La Paz homeowners are faced with now – the Yucca Valley Town Council met in a special urgency session on December 1, 2023. After hearing public comments, the council voted unanimously for a 45-day moratorium preventing the new owner of the 55+ Senior-only mobile home park from converting to an All-Ages designation. The pause allows the council time to study the issues involved, including the city’s responsibility to preserve affordable housing and perhaps create a permanent zone ordinance for special needs groups like seniors.

Fullerton City Council could follow Yucca Valley’s example in listening to and acting on the needs of its community. It should be noted that John Saunders and affiliates are generous donors to the campaigns of Anaheim and Fullerton’s council members (except for Dr. Ahmad Zahra and Dr. Shana Charles). Because the park straddles both cities, both councils regulate and permit changes at the park. The only council members not accepting campaign contributions from Saunders or his affiliates are Councilmembers Ahmad Zahra and Shana Charles in Fullerton and Jose Moreno in Anaheim (Moreno no longer sits on the Anaheim council).

Senior Mobilehome Park Overlay District Ordinance:

Several cities that Fullerton could learn from have successfully put an ordinance in place that preserves the Senior-Only status, including:

•Petaluma voted unanimously to lock in a Senior-Only Overlay Zone for its five mobile home parks in October 2023.

•Thousand Oaks City Council was cheered by residents after voting unanimously in September 2023 – to keep its five mobile home parks designated for seniors.

• Yucaipa successfully prevented the conversion from Senior to All Age by winning in the Ninth Circuit in 2012 when the court ruled that creating an overlay zone restricted to age 55 and above did not discriminate because the senior housing exemption applied. A previous California Attorney General Opinion agreed.

•Huntington Beach added a Senior Residential Overlay District amendment to its zoning ordinance in 2014.

•San Juan Capistrano amended its municipal code by adding a Senior Mobilehome Park Overlay District in September 2017.

This item will be on the City Council agenda on December 19, 2023.

