A Red Rose for the Songbird of Manzanar

One day, when Mary was sixteen, notices appeared on telephone poles around town stating that all people of Japanese descent would be sent to internment camps. They could take one suitcase but had to leave everything else behind. They had six days to get things together and get on the bus for the long ride to Manzanar. The family sold some items, like their piano, for $5. Other precious possessions, like photos, were stored at the Japanese school where the family thought they would be safe (though everything was gone on their return years later).