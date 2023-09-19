Events are uploaded regularly (as we receive them). Check back often.

All Year

Free: Chair Fitness

If you are limited in mobility but want to get or stay fit, join in chair fitness with instructor Gloria in a free class every Saturday from 8am to 8:30 am. Leave an RSVP message at (714) 496-9630. Gloria will call you back to confirm. Location changes from time to time. Gloria Renfro is a certified Physical Trainer and Fullertonian. She also teaches seated Zumba in Senior homes in Brea, Anaheim & Stanton.

Asked why she does this, Gloria said, “I want to help others that may need a place to go if they have mobility issues, joint, recovering from an injury, or just can’t stand too long. I am not advertising, asking for money, donations nor is it EVER mentioned, and I wouldn’t accept it anyway; I just want to give back to my peeps. We laugh, chat, and they meet new friends.”

