Fullerton College President Moves on to Citrus College

Over the last six years, thousands of students met President Greg Schulz as he worked his way through the Fullerton College campus during the first week of each semester. He enjoyed dropping in on classes to welcome students, often sharing his own story as a Fullerton College student. He put students at ease by sharing how he initially struggled with his grades and then found his way. He found his way with the help of faculty and staff and went on to transfer and eventually become president and a proud alumnus of the college.

Normally in a business suit and his trademark Converse or Vans sneakers, he was visible throughout the campus and made himself available to students. For many students, this first connection became the start of many more to come and would help define their Fullerton College experience.

“There is no pretense in how Dr. Schulz shows his care for Fullerton College students. His warmth and inclusivity will be missed,” Fullerton College Student Trustee Erin Lacorte said.

Dr. Schulz will serve as the next Superintendent/President of Citrus College, effective July 1.

Under his leadership, Fullerton College has been ranked No. 1 in transfers to the California State University system in two of the past four years, and consistently ranks No. 1 in transfer to California State University, Fullerton. In addition, Fullerton College has increased the number of associate degrees awarded each year for 11 years in a row.

The national search to replace Dr. Schulz will begin this fall.

