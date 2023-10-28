Fullerton Observer, LLC (“us”, “we”, or “our”) operates the Fullerton Observer website.

This page informs you of our policies regarding the collection, use and disclosure of Personal Information when you use Fullerton Observer website.

Fullerton Observer is committed to privacy of our users. We do not sell, rent or market your information to any other parties and we use any information you give us (such as when you sign up for e-newsletters, home mail subscriptions or ads) only to provide those services. See below for more information on how we use information you give us including general information that is not tied to your name. If we update or change our privacy policy we will post the change on this page.

We will not use or share your information with anyone except as described in this Privacy Policy.

Email Subscriptions

We collect your email address if you choose to subscribe to one of our email newsletters or email news alerts. Other optional information that you enter when subscribing – such as your first and last names or city are simply so that we can deliver more personalized email newsletters. We DO NOT sell, rent or market your information to any other parties. We retain your information only as long as necessary to provide your service. When we send emails, it collects some data about which users open the emails and which links are clicked. We use this information to optimize our email newsletters and, as aggregate information, to explain what percentage of our users open and interact with our newsletters.

Print Subscriptions

When you subscribe to the print edition of the Fullerton Observer, the information you include is stored in Stripe payment processing system. Only the last four digits of your card are viewable in our internal-only private systems. Other information that you provide us – such as your first and last name, address, email and phone number – are only stored in our internal system so that we can communicate with our subscribers. We DO NOT sell, rent or market your information to any other parties.

Analytics

Our web traffic is automatically tracked by Google Analytics. This includes but is not limited to: your IP address, the name and location of your Internet Service Provider, the type and version of your web browser, the length of time you stay on our website, search queries, the pages you view, the website that sent you to our website and the average number of pages you viewed. We use this information so that we can understand how people use our website so that we can continue optimizing the site design and experience. We DO NOT sell, rent or market your personal information to any other parties. We may use aggregated information for marketing or information purposes – such as how many of our users come from Fullerton or La Habra, or how many of our users are within a certain age range.

Changing Your Personal Information

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, please contact us.