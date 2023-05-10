FULLERTON TO HOST RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY FOR THE OPENING OF THE WEST COYOTE HILLS INITIAL TRAILS AND ACQUISITION OF OPEN SPACE

The City of Fullerton is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, March 13, 2023, at 10:00 am at 2255 North Euclid Street in Fullerton to celebrate the opening of the West Coyote Hills Initial Trails and the acquisition of 24 acres of open space on the eastern section of the property.

The City of Fullerton was able to secure state and regional funding in 2021 to purchase the land from Chevron-owned Pacific Coast Homes. The two acquired parcels are located on the east side of West Coyote Hills, near Euclid Street, and are adjacent to the City-owned Robert Ward Nature Preserve. Two miles of trails, known as the Initial Trails, were just completed, in the Robert Ward Nature Preserve, by Chevron – Pacific Coast Homes as part of the development project approvals.

The purchase of this 24.1-acre property and the construction of the Initial Trails in the Robert Ward Nature Preserve will provide a long-lasting public benefit by offering natural recreation while protecting the habitat by restoring urban watershed health, improving watershed storage, and greenhouse gas reduction. The trails will serve as an environmental education resource for the surrounding schools and universities in the City of Fullerton. Additionally, the land will protect and restore endangered ecosystems, including wildlife corridors, and will provide a habitat for the federally protected California gnatcatcher.

“This welcome opening of the West Coyote Hills Trails has been a collaborative partnership between the City of Fullerton, advocacy groups, and our local state representatives,” said Mayor Fred Jung. “It has been years in the making, and I want to thank Senator Josh Newman, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, and Friends of Coyote Hills for all of their efforts to protect and preserve open space in North Orange County for future generations.” The City of Fullerton is proud to announce that with the addition of these two miles of trails, the City now has a total of thirty miles of accessible trails, connecting more residents and visitors with the opportunity to enjoy both outdoor activities and nature.

Grant funding for the purchase of open space was provided from the following sources: California Coastal Conservancy, California Natural Resources Agency, Wildlife Conservation Board, US Fish & Wildlife, Rivers & Mountains Conservancy, California Department of Parks & Recreation, and the Henry & Ellen Warne Family Fund. For further information or interview requests, please contact the City Council Office at 714-738-6311.

