Women’s Transitional Living Center Activities for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Because survivors of domestic abuse are one of the most vulnerable groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fullerton nonprofit Women’s Transitional Living Center (WTLC) has announced a list of public activities designed to increase awareness of the issue throughout October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).

This year’s theme is Your Voice Matters. People are encouraged to use the hashtag #MyVoiceMatters to break the silence on domestic violence and human trafficking. For event details, visit www.wtlc.org.

The schedule of activities includes:

•Oct 13 – A virtual discussion of the art of healthy conflict for Spanish speakers

•Oct. 15 – A virtual discussion of the art of healthy conflict for English speakers

•Oct. 22 – A virtual screening of “The Mask You Live” film and a panel discussion on the topic of masculinity.

•October 22 – Anyone who wears purple on this day in support of raising awareness to stop domestic violence and human trafficking and posts it to their social media account with #MyVoiceMatters will be entered in a raffle for a $25 Amazon gift card.

•Oct. 29 – 3rd Annual live 3/4 Dueling Pianos fundraising event. 7-9 PM at WTLC’s Center at 201 Amerige Ave, Fullerton.

During the month, WTLC is challenging friends to give up their coffee, tea, or other “cup” for one day, one week, one month or anything in between, and then donate what they would have spent to WTLC. The goal is to get 50 individuals who will commit to donating a “cup” or $5 a month on a monthly basis to make sure support to survivors goes beyond Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“We have seen a 71% increase in calls to our helpline as the pandemic takes its toll on a vulnerable segment of our community,” WTLC’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Lee said. “We want people to know that WTLC has housing services, legal resources, and counseling. Domestic violence is much more prevalent that one might think as statistics show that one in three women and one in four men will have experienced intimate partner violence in their lifetime. Your voice matters in ending the cycle of violence. Join us in breaking the silence.”

WTLC is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families escape the depths of domestic violence and exploitation by providing the tools and resources to build self-esteem and empower people for independent living. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, contact our 24-hour bilingual helpline at (877) 531-5522 or love@wtlc.org. For more information about WTLC, visit www.wtlc.org.