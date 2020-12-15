La Voz Latina: Las necesidades de vivienda de Fullerton

La Ciudad de Fullerton se está embarcando en la actualización 2021-2029 del Elemento de Vivienda del Plan General. El elemento de vivienda identifica las necesidades de vivienda de Fullerton y establece metas y objetivos claros. Ahora es el momento de que Fullerton lidere el camino en la adopción de soluciones creativas para producir viviendas accesibles y a precios de mercado, pero todavía nos queda un largo camino por recorrer para abordar por completo la crisis de la vivienda. El Elemento de Vivienda es nuestra oportunidad de abordar las necesidades de vivienda de Fullerton a través de políticas significativas y eficaces. Para ser verdaderamente valiosa, la Actualización del Elemento de Vivienda requiere una participación pública y aportes de personas como usted. Lo invitamos a que se asocie en este trabajo.

Durante los próximos meses, se compartirá muchas oportunidades para participar en la actualización del Elemento de Vivienda. Conozca la actualización del Elemento de Vivienda en una reunión virtual por zoom de a principios de 2021. Se estarán organizando talleres públicos, audiencias y oportunidades de participación que se llevarán a cabo durante el proceso de Actualización del Elemento de Vivienda en Fullerton.

Estos tipos de reuniones se están llevando a cabo en diferentes ciudades del Condado de Orange. Hace un par de semanas, líderes comunitarios de nuestros vecinos del sur – Anaheim se reunieron con el miembro del concilio el Dr. Jose F. Moreno para conocer más de cómo este proceso está involucrando al público. Es importante que la comunidad de Fullerton participe de la misma manera con los diferente miembros del concilio para así poder ser parte de la solución de la crisis de vivienda en nuestra ciudad.

El Estado de California requiere que Fullerton actualice el Elemento de Vivienda de la Ciudad cada ocho años. El elemento actual, que fue adoptado en 2013, servirá como base para este esfuerzo de actualización. El Elemento Vivienda actual se enmarca en cuatro objetivos:

● Una ciudad donde la producción y preservación de viviendas resultan en un suministro adecuado de viviendas en propiedad y de alquiler que son seguras, saludables y asequibles para personas de todos los niveles de ingresos, razas, edades y adecuadas para sus diversas necesidades.

● Una ciudad en la que la vivienda ayuda a crear vecindarios seguros, habitables y sostenibles.

● Una ciudad donde haya oportunidades de vivienda para todos sin discriminación.

● Una ciudad comprometida con acabar y prevenir los que no tienen hogar.

Para más información de cómo participar favor de comunicarse con la organizadora comunitaria de OCCCO, Karen Alvarado karen@occcopico.org.

Reflexión: “El futuro de la humanidad no está únicamente en manos de los grandes líderes, las grandes potencias y las élites. Está fundamentalmente en manos de los pueblos y en su capacidad de organización. Está en sus manos, que puedan orientar con humildad y convicción este proceso de cambio. Estoy con usted. Digamos juntos de corazón: no hay familia sin vivienda, no hay trabajador rural sin tierra, no hay trabajador sin derechos ” -Papa Francisco

English version:

Fullerton’s Housing Needs

The city of Fullerton is embarking on the 2021-2029 update of the Housing Element of the General Plan. The Housing Element identifies Fullerton’s housing needs and sets clear goals and objectives. Now is the time for Fullerton to lead the way in adopting creative solutions to produce affordable and market-priced housing, but we still have a long way to go to fully address the housing crisis. The Housing Element is our opportunity to address Fullerton’s housing needs through meaningful and effective policies. To be truly valuable, the Housing Element Update requires public participation and input from people like you. We invite you to join us in this work.

Over the next several months, many opportunities will be shared to participate in the Housing Element update. Learn about the Housing Element update at an open house Zoom virtual meeting in early 2021. Public workshops, hearings, and engagement opportunities will be held during the Housing Element Update process in Fullerton.

These types of meetings are taking place in different cities in Orange County. A couple of weeks ago, community leaders from our southern neighbors in Anaheim met with councilmember Dr. Jose F. Moreno to learn more about how this process is engaging the public. It is important that the Fullerton community participate in the same way with the different members of the Council in order to be part of the solution to the housing crisis in our city.

The state of California requires Fullerton to update the City’s Housing Element every eight years. The current element, which was adopted in 2013, will serve as the basis for this upgrade effort. The current Housing Element is framed by four objectives:

● A city where the production and preservation of homes results in an adequate supply of rental and home ownership that is safe, healthy, and affordable for people of all income levels, races, ages, and suitable for their diverse needs.

● A city where housing helps create safe, livable, and sustainable neighborhoods.

● A city where there are housing opportunities for all without discrimination.

● A city committed to ending and preventing homelessness.

Reflection: “The future of humanity does not lie solely in the hands of great leaders, the great powers, and the elites. It is fundamentally in the hands of peoples and in their ability to organize. It is in their hands, which can guide with humility and conviction this process of change. I am with you. Let us together say from the heart; no family without housing, no rural worker without land, no laborer without rights” -Pope Francis

For more information on how to get involved, please contact OCCCO’s community organizer, Karen Alvarado karen@occcopico.org.

Orange County Congregation Community Organization (OCCCO) is a multi-faith, faith-based community organization that works to empower individuals and congregations to use their voice to make positive, lasting change within low-income communities of color. Visit www.occcopico.org.