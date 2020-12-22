Councilmember Zahra Faces Charges of Battery and Vandalism

Local blog Friends for Fullerton’s Future revealed on Monday that Fullerton City Councilman Ahmad Zahra was charged by the Orange County District Attorney on October 29 with one misdemeanor count of vandalism and one misdemeanor count of battery that were allegedly committed on September 20.

According to charges filed by the DA in Orange County Superior Court on or about September 20, 2020, Zahra “did maliciously and unlawfully deface with graffiti and other inscribed material, damage, and destroy cell phone, real and personal property belonging to MONICA F, in amount less than four hundred dollars [and]…did willfully and unlawfully use force and violence against the person of MONICA F.”

When asked for a statement from the Observer, Zahra wrote via e-mail, “I deny each and every allegation and am innocent of the charges. I am confident that the truth will come out and expect to be fully exonerated.”

The case has not yet been decided by the court, and a trial date is not given in the official court records regarding this case.