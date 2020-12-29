Young Observers: January 2021

When the Fullerton Observer founder Ralph Kennedy proposed the idea of establishing a community newspaper to his friend, co-founder Ron Kobayashi in 1978, his friend thought it would only last a year. But four decades later, the Fullerton Observer not only become a successful newspaper, but also marked another milestone when it provided a platform for the younger generation to have a voice in the community by creating a youth page section.

On December 18, 2020, our team who is behind the youth page section (also called Young Observers) celebrated our second anniversary via Zoom, a video conferencing app. Mr. Kennedy’s son, Rusty, who is a co-founder of the Fullerton Observer, and retired editor Sharon Kennedy, were among the attendees. They had the rare opportunity of reliving the time decades ago when their mom, Natalie Kennedy, would cook a nice meal for an annual party to honor newspaper volunteers. I have started the tradition of celebrating my team’s hard work during our first anniversary two years ago, unknowingly continuing a tradition started by Mrs. Natalie Kennedy.

Despite the celebration being reduced to a Zoom party due to the pandemic, we managed to have lots of fun. We brought along our pets to show everyone, received award certificates, learned from the TedTalk by Fullerton Observer editor Jesse La Tour on editing and publishing a newspaper, were inspired by the nuggets of wisdom shared by Rusty Kennedy, played online games and won e-gift cards for prizes.

For those interested in gaining experience in writing for a newspaper and being part of the Young Observers team, recruitment is open to students from 3rd to 7th grade. See requirements below:

1) Write a letter to the Youth Editor explaining why you would be a good addition to the Young Observers team.

2) Send in a sample of your work (essay, comic, or poem).

3) Email your letter and work sample to francinevudoti@gmail.com.

4) DEADLINE: Jan 25

I don’t know about you, but one of my all-time favorite animals are dogs. They just are the cutest pets ever. The sad thing is, a lot of dogs don’t have homes. Just like Spencer. Spencer is a five-year-old dog who used to live in the streets way back in July of last year. I wondered how he survived during that hot weather. Sadly, no one really cared about taking him home. But, he was brought to the shelter where he was neutered, microchipped, and placed up for adoption. He always had a huge smile on his face with a great personality, so of course he became a staff favorite. He knows some simple commands and is already housebroken. Just like most dogs, he can be picky about living with other dogs, so he prefers living alone. He’s been living there for nearly six months, and it’s shocking no one wanted to adopt him. You still have time. I know I definitely would if I were allowed to.

Learn more at https://www.ocpetinfo.com or call 714-935-6848 (Wednesday through Saturday are the suggested days as average wait times are shorter.)

During the pandemic, it’s hard to stay cheerful and look on the bright side. However, during Celebration of Life Day, on January 22, we are all encouraged to celebrate the life we have and work to uphold the right to life for everyone.

The holiday was originally created to celebrate the life of children. Ronald Reagan introduced it to send a message against abortion. If would-be parents are devastated over the loss of their unborn child, those contemplating abortion without serious medical reason might want to consider that unborn children are humans like us. They just happen to be inside the mother’s womb during the first 40 weeks of their lives, like all of us.

Beyond unborn children, it is also important to preserve the life of those around us in the midst of the worsening pandemic crisis by following the guidelines in order to minimize the spread of the virus and be thoughtful of others. This is especially the case for the healthcare workers on the frontline who are overwhelmed with an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season, all because people chose to disregard the guidelines like avoiding unnecessary travel, social gathering, wearing masks, and social distancing.

This celebration is a great opportunity to reflect on the significance of our lives because each one of us has only one life to live.

The COVID-19 pandemic posed serious complications for thousands of businesses across the world. From remote work to the bankruptcy of numerous large companies, the year 2020 insisted on dramatic change and adaptation. Likewise, this new year will likely continue to put into action different business trends seen from the previous year. Many companies expect their employees to implement remote work into their daily lives, becoming the new business standard for 2021 and the following years. While many workers have struggled to adapt to this change, it proved to be rather advantageous in many ways, such as substantially reducing business expenses. Additionally, smaller businesses will presumably recover from the pandemic, and perhaps, see growth in their enterprises. The major losses small companies faced during the pandemic has prompted more support from buyers and social media. While the future of the economy has yet to be determined, 2021 seems to be a turning point for businesses and employees all over the world.

Are you looking for a place to relax and take a break from the craziness of this world? Are you an avid hiker who has seen everything Fullerton has to offer and are looking for a new place? Are you just looking for some way to get outside and enjoy nature? If any of these three questions apply to you, Anaheim Coves is the place to go. It is a very nice trail where nature is plentiful. A diversity of animals call this place home. It is also perfect for taking walks or going on bike rides, with one main path that branches out into many different paths. So, here are a few reasons why you should come to Anaheim Coves.

To begin with, nature and the beauty of the trails are sure to stimulate your interest. Nearly every direction you look, you will find yourself observing nature. There are a few exceptions, those being some houses, an industrial building, and a golf range, but even those are beautiful in their own ways. Expect to catch sight of many forms of wildlife whether you are hiking on the trails or relaxing on the many benches located throughout the Coves. There is even a giant lake in the middle of the Coves.

Furthermore, it is a great place to get some exercise. Many people come here to walk, run, and bike on the paved trails. You can also walk your dog if you please. So, if you are looking for a nice place to burn some calories, this is the place.

Lastly, you should visit the Coves because it is so peaceful. There are usually not too many people on the trails at once, which makes for a tranquil environment where all you hear is the birds’ chirping and the rustling of leaves. Most likely, you will cross paths with other hikers. But, based on my experiences, I have never met discourteous people while on the Coves so no need to be concerned about getting into a situation. Any stress or boredom can be expelled at the Coves. Consider visiting at 962 South Rio Vista Street in Anaheim.

A Curse of Roses follows Yzabel, the soon-to-be queen of Portugal, who hides a curse–the ability to turn food into flowers. As a result, she has to figure out how to not crumble under the weight of all her duties while keeping her curse a secret. There are so many things to love about this book, but I loved Yzabel the most. She’s an incredible character who is so well-developed, who fiercely defends those she cares for, and is overflowing with empathy and compassion for her people. Even so, she punishes herself for everything, even the things that are out of her control. Pinguicha’s writing is absolutely beautiful–it flows well with the pace of the story while keeping me gripped in its grasp. And since historical fantasy isn’t a common genre, I was amazed by how well this was written. The prose isn’t dense or flowery, but simplistic in a captivating way. A Curse of Roses is a solid historical fantasy debut, filled to the brim with magic, secrets, and yearning. It’s a beautifully-told, powerful story of how we shouldn’t be ashamed of who we love, who we are, and who we will be. I was immensely satisfied with this one, and I can’t wait for others to fall in love with this book, too.