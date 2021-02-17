Superando el COVID-19 con la fe y fortaleza en ausencia de dinero y seguro de salud

La Voz Latina es una columna en español.

La Voz Latina is a Spanish language column (English translation below).

A un año del comienzo de la pandemia de Coronavirus, las vidas de muchos en nuestra comunidad siguen siendo afectadas. Las estadísticas demuestran que la comunidad Latina ha sido impactada mayormente debido a factores como falta de seguro médico, sobreexposición en lugares de trabajo y hogares multigeneracionales. Sin embargo, lo que las estadísticas no pueden capturar son las heridas emocionales que estas familias han soportado y continúan superando. Tuve el privilegio de platicar con tres familias de nuestra comunidad para compartir sus historias, historias que a menudo son olvidadas en medio del caos que vivimos.

Cristina y su esposo Rafael han vivido en Fullerton por casi veinte años. A principios de Julio, Cristina sintió un dolor de cabeza persistente seguido por fiebre. Al no saber donde recurrir para una prueba de COVID-19, su cuñada les dijo de una clínica de urgencias que ofrece pruebas rápidas por $125. Cristina resultó positiva por COVID-19. A final de esa semana, su hija menor también resultó positiva, un día antes de celebrar su Primera Comunión en la iglesia de San Felipe Benizi. Días después, su esposo e hija mayor descubrieron que tenían COVID-19. Cristina y su esposo tuvieron que pagar $125 por cada una de las seis pruebas que necesitaron. Cristina se conmovió al recordar esta experiencia. No tuvo miedo al enterarse que tenía COVID ya que pudo confiar en su fe para darle fuerza y esperanza. Cristina no tiene familia en los Estados Unidos y tristemente, su padre falleció mientras ella estaba aislada. “Esta pandemia ha marcado mi vida porque estoy sola en este país, completamente sola. No pude despedirme de mi papa y eso nunca que se me va a olvidar. Le doy gracias a Dios por darme otra oportunidad de vivir.” Cristina agradece a su esposo Rafael y lo llama su ángel por haber cuidado de ella.

Para Lupita y su esposo, el aprendizaje a distancia de sus hijos ha sido difícil, especialmente para uno de sus niños que padece de ADHD. Sus horas de trabajo fueron reducidas, mientras que los gastos de comida incrementaron al tener a sus cuatro hijos en casa. A finales de julio, Lupita resultó positiva por COVID. Dos días después, su esposo también resultó positivo. Dos de sus hijas tiene Medical de emergencia y pudieron hacerse pruebas que por suerte salieron negativas. Sus dos hijos no tienen cobertura medica y no pudieron hacerse pruebas. “Tener COVID ha sido una de las cosas más difíciles de mi vida. No sabíamos que iba a pasar, si nuestros síntomas iban a empeorar. Todavía tenemos secuelas del COVID. No somos los mismos de antes.” Familiares y amigos de Lupita proveyeron comida y despensa a sus hijos mientras ella y su esposo estuvieron aislados.

Mi última entrevista fue con Rosa. Rosa es ama de casa, pero limpia una oficina una vez al mes y hace poco comenzó a limpiar una casa una vez a la semana. Su esposo trabaja para una pequeña compañía de publicidad y aunque no tuvo trabajo por un par de meses, continuó recibiendo un salario parcial, algo que Rosa agradece mucho. Rosa me compartió que “Al principio, no acepté ayuda por medio de tarjetas de regalo de la iglesia porque sabía que otros la necesitaban más.” Su esposo empezó a sentir síntomas a principios de julio. Rosa y su esposo pagaron $200 para hacerse la prueba de COVID. Su esposo resultó positivo y estuvo 21 días en aislamiento. “Yo me tranquilizaba por mi esposo y mis hijos, pero por dentro estaba nerviosa.” Rosa no tiene familia en los Estados Unidos, pero pudo acudir a la familia de su esposo y amistades para pedirles sus oraciones. Después de que su esposo contrajo COVID, Rosa recibió una tarjeta de regalo para comprar comida.

Estas historias de nuestra comunidad solo ofrecen un pequeño vistazo a la realidad que muchos han padecido durante los últimos doce meses. Durante mis conversaciones con estas mujeres, fue evidente que sus familias y su fe fueron su motivación para perseverar las dificultades. Desde estar lejos de sus familias, hasta navegar el mundo desconocido de las pruebas de COVID. Su fuerza y fortaleza son admirables y nos recuerdan a apoyar a los más vulnerables de nuestra comunidad y abogar por sus necesidades.

Visitar covidvaccinefacts.com para obtener más información sobre pruebas y vacunas, o llamar

a la línea directa COVID-19 al (714) 834-2000.

English translation:

Confronting COVID-19 with Faith, Endurance in Absence of Money, Health Insurance

As we come upon the one-year mark of the Coronavirus pandemic, its effects continue to touch the lives of many in our community. Data reveal the virus has impacted the Latino community at a disproportionate rate due to factors such as lower rates of health insurance, overexposure at essential workplaces, and multigenerational households. What the numbers cannot capture, however, are the emotional wounds families have endured and continue to overcome. I had the privilege of speaking to three families of our community to share their stories, stories often forgotten amidst the seemingly endless chaos of our times.

Cristina and her husband Rafael have lived in Fullerton for nearly 20 years. In early July, she developed a persistent headache followed by a fever. Not knowing where to go for a test, her sister-in-law referred them to an urgent care that offers rapid tests for $125. Cristina tested positive for COVID-19. Later that week, her youngest daughter also tested positive a day before she was to receive her First Holy Communion at St. Philip Benizi Church. Soon after, her husband and eldest daughter discovered they were positive as well. Cristina and her husband paid $125 for each of the six tests that her family needed. Remembering this experience brought tears to Cristina’s eyes. She was not afraid when she found out she had COVID-19 and relied on her faith for strength and hope. Cristina has no immediate family in the United States and sadly, her father passed away while she was in isolation. “This pandemic has marked my life because I am alone in this country, completely alone. I was not able to say goodbye to my father and I will never forget that. I give thanks to God for giving me another opportunity to live.” Cristina is also grateful for her husband, Rafael, and referred to him as her angel for taking care of her.

For Lupita and her husband, online learning has been challenging, especially for one of her boys with ADHD. Her work hours were reduced to part-time, followed by increased food expenses from having her four kids home from school. At the end of July, Lupita tested positive for COVID-19. Two days later, her husband tested positive, as well. Her two daughters have emergency Medical and were able to get tested. Luckily, they were negative. Her two boys do not have health care and were never tested. “Going through COVID has been one of the hardest things in my life,” Lupita said. “Not knowing what was going to happen, thinking if our symptoms were going to get worst. We still have remnant effects from COVID. We are not the same.” While isolated from their parents, Lupita’s children were supported by family and friends who dropped off groceries and meals.

My last interview was with Rosa. She is mainly a stay-at-home mom but cleans an office once a month and recently started cleaning a home once a week. Her husband works for a small advertising company and continued to receive partial pay during months of slow business, something that Rosa is very grateful for. “At first we did not accept gift cards from our church because I knew others needed it more than us,” Rosa shared. Her husband started having symptoms in early July. They paid $200 each to get tested because they do not have health care. Her results came back negative but her husband was positive and spent the following 21 days in isolation. “I stayed calm for my husband and my boys, but inside, I was nervous.” Rosa does not have relatives in the U.S., but she reached out to her husband’s family and friends asking for prayers. After her husband contracted COVID-19, her family received a gift card to purchase groceries.

These stories from our community are only a glimpse into the reality of what many have endured during the last 12 months. Throughout my conversations with these women, it was evident that family and faith have fueled them to persevere over all difficulties, from being far away from their families, to navigating the unfamiliar world of COVID-19 testing. Their strength and resilience are humbling and a reminder for all to continue supporting the vulnerable and advocating for their needs.

The Orange County Healthcare Agency urges residents to visit covidvaccinefacts.com for more information about testing and vaccinations, or call the COVID-19 Hotline at (714) 834-2000.

Related