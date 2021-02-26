New FUHS Gym Nears Completion

The new gymnasium at Fullerton Union High School is well underway, and anticipated to be completed by April. The gym faces Lemon St., next to the stadium. State inspectors condemned the old gym on Pomona, built in 1927, for not being structurally sound last year, and it was demolished. Here are some photos of the new gym as it is nears completion.
