The Downtown Report: Early April

Easter Egg Hunt

We are never too old for one, especially when the big kids can get in on the action too. Beginning Saturday, March 20, spring began with a Fullerton Loves Food Egg Hunt sponsored by a number of Fullerton restaurants who have donated $25 gift cards. Clues that lead to local landmarks where the eggs are hidden are dropped on their Facebook page, culminating on Easter weekend. I figured out the first clue but was not in the right area of our train depot. It was found in front of the Railroad Museum Lounge car by Julie Adams. On Easter Sunday the group is hosting an “Eggmazing Race” scavenger hunt throughout Downtown Fullerton in search of “bunnies” hiding in covert locations. Tim Johnson, who is organizing the events, tells us you can get in on the fun, too. Simply join the Fullerton Loves Food Facebook group.

Steve Marches On

Our Downtown peacock is definitely more of a man-about-town bird. Since we first heard about the sighting near Harbor and Union, sightings from Lakeview Avenue in Yorba Linda all the way to Bastanchury Road and Laguna Road Elementary have been coming in. Steve wandered into a classroom and paid a visit recently. Kids don’t remember a lot of what they are taught in school but you gotta believe they will remember that. Maybe there is a lesson there somewhere. If so, no idea what that might be, but Steve has been cheering up people wherever he goes. Thanks for telling us about your own sightings and those you have heard about. This columnist has yet to spot him but photo and video evidence are very convincing. Gotta wonder at this point, are there a few ‘Steves’ around?

Auditorium

Ever since the Plummer name was removed from our Fullerton High School auditorium, a few names have been bandied about to rename the classic structure. The most prominent has been what many consider the most obvious, Fender. Leo Fender has been in this column many times so you might suspect I would agree. Arguably the most accomplished person ever from Fullerton, he is also the best known worldwide, and spent his entire life here. According to what we heard recently, at this time, they are not looking for a specific person’s name to become the namesake of the auditorium, but one never knows if that may change in the future so we will stay on this. Leo’s passing was 30 years ago on March 21, and if anything, he is even more revered now that he was during his lifetime.

Coyotes in the News

It’s a bit puzzling when someone asks why our hills are called Coyote Hills, given all the coyote sightings around town. Even though I was born in Fullerton, I spent my youth in Buena Park, and those amazing West Coyote Hills sandstone cliffs were visible from my garage roof. We seemed to spend a lot of time up on that roof. The big draw at night was Disneyland fireworks, of course. Anyone know when the fireworks may be returning? We never did spot a coyote, even when riding by on our bikes, but they were there and still are, along with hawks, snakes, owls, bluebirds, blackbirds, endangered California gnatcatchers, coastal western whiptail lizards, and a few species of threatened birds. Plant life includes native species of plants like buckwheat, coastal sage scrub, milkweed, and prickly pear that were likely once seen all over Fullerton. Also, there are non-native pepper trees, eucalyptus, tobacco, and mustard. This is the largest remaining undeveloped area in north Orange County, and it’s one of the last places some of these and other plants can be found.

Photo Quiz

What is the name of this business and where is it located? Send your answer to Mike at AllMedia@sbcglobal.net.

