Navigation Center/Recuperative Care for Homeless Re-Opens

An official ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for Fullerton’s Navigation Center/Recuperative Care for the homeless took place on April 8, featuring local elected officials, representatives from Illumination Foundation (the non-profit that runs the center), faith leaders, donors, and other members of the community.

The facility is located in a 15,700-square-foot former commercial building near the Fullerton airport and is able to house up to 90 adults experiencing homelessness, with an additional 60 beds for adults in need of recuperative care as they recover from surgery and other critical hospital care.

In addition to shelter, the Center provides in-house medical workers and case managers to provide wraparound care for those experiencing homelessness.

The Navigation Center opened in August 2020. Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases across the region, it was converted into a COVID-only site in December 2020, and changes were made to the Center to accommodate this.

Earlier this year, the Center temporarily closed in preparation for reopening under the full-service model for which it was intended. It re-opened April 12, with COVID-19 precautions in place.

At the dedication event on April 8, attendees were given a tour of the facility. Here are some photos from that tour:

