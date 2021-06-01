Council to Approve Budget on June 1

Fullerton City Council is set to approve its 2021/22 budget at their June 1 meeting. Prior to this, Council held two budget study sessions on May 12 and May 18.

The proposed budget for the City’s General Fund is $110.8 million with revenues of $110.9 million. Council is likely to approve a plan to fill this deficit by maintaining 33 full-time city positions vacant (for a savings of $3.8 million) and using $6.1 million of contingency reserve funding. The City normally has around 10% of its general fund in contingency reserves.

Councilmember Jung requested on May 18 that City staff also bring back further cuts of 2% across the board. These cuts could not be implemented immediately, however, since much of the City’s general fund goes to salaries that are negotiated with union groups.

Fullerton received $16.3 million on May 17 in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Because the City is still waiting on guidance from the Department of the Treasury on how to use these funds, this funding has not yet been factored into the proposed budget.

Council is set to approve this budget during the Council meeting on Tuesday, June 1at 6:30pm. To view the agenda and learn how you can participate in the meeting visit fullerton.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

