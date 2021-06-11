Korean War Memorial Construction to Begin in July

City council approved a final agreement with the Orange County Korean War Memorial Committee (OCKWMC) for development of the Korean War Memorial at Hillcrest Park adjacent to the Duck Pond (near Brea Boulevard and Harbor Boulevard). The memorial will commemorate all United States Service members that died during the war with their names inscribed on the monuments.

There is no cost to the City. OCKWMC will pay all costs associated with construction, installation and ongoing maintenance of the Korean War Memorial. The total cost of the war memorial project is estimated at $1.1 million. OCKWMC has raised nearly all of the funding needed.

Landscape architecture firm Mia Lehrer + Associates has completed the plans and engineering drawings for the Memorial. The OCKWMC, the Fullerton American Legion and the Emblem Club have approved the plans.

The memorial includes five granite stars on pedestals, flag poles, bench seating and a Korean War educational panel. The stars will have the names of all Americans who sacrificed their lives in the Korean War engraved on the sides. The Committee worked with City staff and the local veterans groups to complete the design.

The granite stars have been manufactured and the names are being engraved. It is projected that construction will begin in July and end in September 2021. The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for September 28, 2021.

