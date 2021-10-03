Local News

Hundreds March for Reproductive Rights

Hundreds of local residents participated in a march for reproductive rights through Downtown Fullerton on Saturday, October 2. The event was part of a nation-wide day of action with 639 marches across all 50 states to protest recent laws passed in Texas and other states and Supreme Court decisions restricting womens’ access to abortions.

Hundreds marched from the North Justice Center in Fullerton to Downtown for reproductive rights. Photo by Gaston Castellanos.

The march was organized by Indivisible CA39 and the Democratic Party of Orange County. The National Women’s Political Caucus was also present along with community leaders and elected officials including Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva and Supervisor Doug Chaffee. The march began at the North Justice Center in Fullerton and continued down Harbor Blvd. to downtown Fullerton. Marchers carried signs and chanted in support of women’s reproductive rights. To learn more about Indivisible CA39 visit https://indivisibleca39.org.

The march began with a rally at the North Justice Center in Fullerton. Photo by Gaston Castellanos.

The National Women’s Political Caucus was represented at the march. Photo by Gaston Castellanos.

Marchers carried signs expressing their support for reproductive rights. Photo by Gaston Castellanos.

Residents of all ages participated in the march. Photo by Gaston Castellanos.

Marchers make their way through Downtown Fullerton. Photo by Gaston Castellanos.

Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva participated in the March. Photo by Gaston Castellanos.

The march was co-organized by Indivisible CA-39. Photo by Gaston Castellanos.

Around 300 residents marched in the downtown area. Photo by Sharon Kennedy.

Protesters march down Harbor Blvd. in Fullerton. Photo by Sharon Kennedy.

  1. Great photos by Gaston Castellanos. And thanks Observer and Jesse for covering this event. I noticed overwhelming support from people in cars going by. So unbelievable that in this day and age women still have to fight for rights even to our own bodies. I loved seeing so many men at the march too. How does a person get in touch with indivisible39?

