Hundreds March for Reproductive Rights

Hundreds of local residents participated in a march for reproductive rights through Downtown Fullerton on Saturday, October 2. The event was part of a nation-wide day of action with 639 marches across all 50 states to protest recent laws passed in Texas and other states and Supreme Court decisions restricting womens’ access to abortions.

The march was organized by Indivisible CA39 and the Democratic Party of Orange County. The National Women’s Political Caucus was also present along with community leaders and elected officials including Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva and Supervisor Doug Chaffee. The march began at the North Justice Center in Fullerton and continued down Harbor Blvd. to downtown Fullerton. Marchers carried signs and chanted in support of women’s reproductive rights. To learn more about Indivisible CA39 visit https://indivisibleca39.org.

