OC Human Relations report shows rise in hate crimes

The Orange County Human Relations Commission has released its 2020 hate crimes report.

Orange County experienced 112 reported hate crimes in 2020, a 35% increase from 2019. In the last five years, hate crimes have steadily been on the rise with the largest jump occurring between 2016 to 2020.

In 2020 alone, there was an alarming rise in hate incidents—a 69% increase from 2019. Of the 263 reported cases, there was a 114% increase in anti-Semitic hate incidents, an 1800% increase motivated by anti-Asian hate, and a 23% increase motivated by anti-Black hate.

The OC Human Relations Commission receives reports form law enforcement, school districts, colleges, universities, community-based organizations, and individuals. The data provided by Stop AAPI Hate, a non-profit that tracks incidents and crimes motivated by anti-Asian discrimination in Orange County, was also included in the total number of hate incidents and hate crimes in this report.

The most commonly reported hate-based criminal offense was anti-Black (27%) followed by anti-Semitic (11%), and anti-Hispanic (8%). These three offenses comprised 46% of all reported hate crimes.

The OC Human Relations Commission provides victims of hate crimes and hate incidents with support and appropriate resources. All services are confidential. They also provide presentations and put together the annual Hate Crimes Report to inform the public of the state of Orange County regarding hate crimes and hate incidents because of the impact on victims and the community.

To read the full report and to report a hate crime or incident visit www.ochumanrelations.org or call (714) 480-6580.

Related