Fullerton’s 34th annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony November 11

Brigadier General Christopher Barra, Commander, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, will be the patriotic speaker at Fullerton’s 34th Annual Veterans Day observance Thursday, November 11. The event, hosted by Fullerton American Legion Post 142, Fullerton Emblem Club 469, and the city of Fullerton, will begin at 10:30am with a parade in Fullerton’s historic downtown.

The parade will begin at the Downtown Plaza, located on Wilshire Avenue, east of Harbor Boulevard and adjacent to the Fullerton Museum Center, go North on Harbor Blvd., to Hillcrest Park. Once at Hillcrest Park, a ceremony will be held at 11am.

At 1pm there will be a dedication of the new Korean War memorial.

All veterans are welcome to join in the parade. Parade participants are asked to arrive at the Plaza no earlier than 10am. To march in the parade, veterans must be able to march in regular cadence for approximately three-quarters of a mile. No children or pets can accompany marchers as the parade is next to a live traffic lane.

For further information call the Fullerton American Legion at (714) 871-2412.

