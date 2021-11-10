Fullerton Heritage Presents: Local Landmark – Russell House

Constructed in 1903, the impressive Colonial Revival home at 516 West Amerige Avenue was originally situated in the 100 block of West Commonwealth Avenue and then moved to its current location in 1923. After World War II, all the spectacular Victorian-styled homes along West Commonwealth, the town’s major thoroughfare, were demolished to make way for commercial developments. The dwelling’s move saved it from destruction. It remains an outstanding example of an early, first-generation Colonial Revival home, one of the best preserved in Fullerton. The Russell House was so distinctive when built that it was featured in an article on Fullerton homes in the January 2, 1904 issue of the Fullerton News.

In 1901, Susan and Herman S. Russell moved from Wisconsin to Fullerton and purchased two lots on West Commonwealth Avenue for $275.00 from town founder Edward Amerige. They joined a number of families who had already constructed homes and ranches along the upscale avenue. The Russells built a new home, water tower, and stables, while planting walnut trees, sweet potatoes, and other crops. The Russells lived on the property for a few years, then moved to their 18-acre ranch on Orangethorpe Avenue. In 1923, Mayor Harry Crooke, a real estate agent, moved the home to its current location and offered to sell the 8-room home for only $6,500. The current owners have beautifully maintained the home.

Related