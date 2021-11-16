Police seek information in attempted homicide

Fullerton police are seeking suspects and witnesses in what they describe as an attempted homicide that took place around 10pm on Monday, November 15 in the area of 200 East Amerige Ave.

“At this time, we know the victim was a driver for a ride-share service,” Sergeant Billy Phu said. “A road-rage type altercation took place and the suspect allegedly shot a gun at the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were incurred as a result. At this time, no suspects are in custody, and no suspect description is available.”

The investigation is very preliminary. Those who have information about this incident are encouraged to call the Fullerton Police Department at (714) 738-6800.

