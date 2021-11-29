Motorcyclist dies in fatal traffic collision

Fullerton Police Officers responded to reports of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and an automobile that occurred on Friday November 26 at Bradford Avenue and Quartz Lane.

Upon arrival, officers located a male motorcyclist who was lying near the intersection. The motorcyclist had significant traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by Fullerton Fire Department. Officers questioned the driver of the automobile, a male 26-year-old Fullerton resident who remained at the scene. A Drug Recognition Expert responded and conducted a Driving Under the Influence investigation and determined no alcohol or drugs were involved.

Preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Bradford Avenue and the automobile was going eastbound on Quartz Lane making a northbound turn onto Bradford Avenue.

The deceased male’s identity will be released by the Orange County Coroner at a time they feel is appropriate and pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses with information about this collision are encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Joseph Feaster at (714) 738-6812. Those wishing to provide information anonymously may call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.

