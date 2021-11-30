Fox Theater brings on fundraising professional as Executive Director

As the final plans for the next phase of the Fox’s rehabilitation work their way through the City’s approval process, the board members of the Fullerton Historic Theatre Foundation (FHTF) are already looking to on-going and future fundraising growth with the hire of a new Executive Director whose main function is leading the fundraising to complete the Fox’s restoration.

Dr. Steve Forry was brought on at the beginning of October to develop the next level of fundraising programs over the next six, then twelve months and beyond to raise the $15 million and more for the completion construction plus on-going operations and endowments for the Fox’s future once opened. Steve comes to the FHTF after a recent fundraising project for the Muckenthaler Museum and as a fundraising professional in the medical, housing, and other fields.

“Steve’s knowledge and enthusiasm for the restoration of the theater’s original architecture and interior aesthetics is right on par with what we are trying to accomplish with this project,” Brian Newell, FHTF Board President said. “We’re all excited to have someone with Steve’s qualifications leading our fundraising campaign.”

The personable and enthusiastic Forry will utilize the latest fundraising, philanthropic, and grant researching tools available to be very proactive finding and developing the right donors who believe in the arts, Fullerton, and the Fox. He feels the time is right with research showing that philanthropic giving is growing throughout Southern California and across the US. The Fox is primed for substantial contributions in the near future.

Forry said, “When I learned of the opportunity to join this wonderful project, I couldn’t wait to get started because I know what is available for the Fox out there. There is no better project available for those donors who want and need to be involved with the arts community and Fullerton.”

Currently, the next phase of construction at the Fox will add beautiful new bathrooms, modern HVAC systems, ADA access, and some restoration totaling $3M, $2.5M of which came from California state grants acquired with the assistance of Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva. The rest will come from federal and possible state historic tax credits. This phase is expected to start after the first of the year and be completed in the spring of 2022. The public should expect some events at the Fox for the coming year.

Steve Forry can be reached directly at: ExecutiveDirector@foxfullerton.org.

