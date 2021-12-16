Trash Collection to Resume December 17

The City of Fullerton has announced that trash service will resume following the cessation of a labor disagreement between city trash hauler Republic Services its sanitation employees. The strike, which began on December 9, affected service in Fullerton, Placentia, Anaheim, Huntington Beach, and other cities served by Republic Services.

For the remainder of the week, residents will have a different pickup day than usual. The city has also set up two temporary trash drop-off locations (see below).

Fullerton residents are expected to eventually receive credit for missed trash pickups.

According to the City’s press release, trash collection service throughout Fullerton will resume in full beginning Friday, December 17, 2021, with altered pickup schedules through the end of this week for residential customers.

Temporary schedule for trash pickup

For Thursday (December 16) pickup customers, your pickup will occur either on Friday, December 17, or Saturday, December 18.

For Friday (December 17) pickup customers, your pickup will take place on Saturday, December 18.

All residential customers will resume their normal pickup schedule beginning Monday, December 20.

Bulky-item collection services will resume Monday, December 20.

Temporary trash collection sites

Until such time as a full cycle of residential trash collection has been completed citywide, the City and Republic Services will provide two temporary trash disposal drop-off locations in the city:

Independence Park (801 W. Valencia Dr.)

Fullerton Sports Complex (560 E. Silver Pine St.)

Schedule for Industrial customers

Commercial and industrial trash pickup will resume as normally scheduled on Friday, December 17.

Refunds for missed pickups

The City is currently working on providing credits to all residential customers whose service was disrupted during this work stoppage. These credits will require some time to process administratively and will be reflected on a future utility bill. The City will provide further public information in the near future of when customers can expect those credits. Additionally, the City will work with Republic Services to see that commercial/multi-family/industrial customer credits will be provided.

The City of Fullerton has incurred a variety of costs in responding to the trash strike. As such, the City will seek reimbursement for these costs as appropriate from Republic Services.

These two locations will be open to the public for disposal from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for Fullerton residents and businesses needing to dispose of normal refuse. No bulky waste items or hazardous waste materials will be accepted at these locations.

For questions, please visit the City of Fullerton’s website:

http://www.cityoffullerton.com for more information or email alivas@cityoffullerton.com

Commercial/industrial customers are encouraged to contact Republic Services at 714- 238-2444

