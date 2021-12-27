OCTA bus hits and kills pedestrian

Fullerton Police Officers responded to Harbor and Valencia Mesa regarding a traffic collision involving an Orange County Transportation Authority bus and a pedestrian on Sunday, December 26, at approximately 6:38pm.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male in the southbound lanes of Harbor Blvd. south of Valencia Mesa Dr. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased subject’s identity will be released by the Orange County Coroner at a time they feel is appropriate and pending notification of the next of kin.

Preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was walking in the traffic lanes of southbound Harbor Blvd when he was struck by the OCTA bus. The OCTA bus immediately stopped, remained on the scene, and contacted the police department.

Anyone with information about this collision is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Investigator H. Barclay at (714) 738-6815. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at www.occrimestoppers.org.

