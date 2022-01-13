City to host redistricting workshop

The city of Fullerton will host a redistricting workshop on January 13 at 6pm on Zoom. Residents are encouraged to participate in Fullerton’s once-in-a-decade process to redraw city council voting district boundaries.

To participate, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 83834958455.

At the workshop, staff and the City’s demographer will review the redistricting process and how to participate, gather your feedback about neighborhoods and communities of interest, and give a live demonstration on how to draw and submit your own proposed district maps.

Learn more at www.cityoffullerton.com/government/departments/city-clerk/redistrict-fullerton.

Related