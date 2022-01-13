City to host redistricting workshop

The city of Fullerton will host a redistricting workshop on January 13 at 6pm on Zoom. Residents are encouraged to participate in Fullerton’s once-in-a-decade process to redraw city council voting district boundaries.
To participate, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 83834958455.
At the workshop, staff and the City’s demographer will review the redistricting process and how to participate, gather your feedback about neighborhoods and communities of interest, and give a live demonstration on how to draw and submit your own proposed district maps.
Learn more at www.cityoffullerton.com/government/departments/city-clerk/redistrict-fullerton.20221_FullertonDistricting
Thank you for posting this information. I know this was late information coming from the city and I hope that those who might miss seeing this in time or not be able to attend tonight will attend January 29 or February 10 or otherwise provide your input via email or by submitting a paper or electronic map or portion of a map to describe your neighborhood.