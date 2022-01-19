Fullerton finalizes purchase of 24 acres of west Coyote Hills for preservation

Escrow closed on the acquisition by the city of Fullerton of two parcels of land in west Coyote Hills totaling 24.1 acres on December 30, 2021. The City purchased the land for $18.04 million from Chevron-owned Pacific Coast Homes.

The two acquired parcels are located on the east side of west Coyote Hills (neighborhoods 1 and 3, shown below), and adjacent to the City-owned Robert Ward Nature Preserve.

With this purchase, the City will own the entire east side of west Coyote Hills, totaling 217.8 acres, including the Robert Ward Nature Preserve. Purchase of the property protects the natural habitat and will have a long-lasting public benefit. Additionally, design has been completed and construction is underway on two miles of new trails within the Robert Ward Nature Preserve. Construction is expected to be completed by February of this year.

“The City would like to express a special thanks to Senator Josh Newman and Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva,” Acting City Manager Jeff Collier said. “Acquisition of this land would not have been possible without their steadfast efforts in securing funding for west Coyote Hills.”

Grant funding for this purchase was provided from the following sources: California Coastal Conservancy, Wildlife Conservation Board, US Fish & Wildlife, Rivers & Mountains Conservancy, California Department of Parks & Recreation, and the Henry & Ellen Warne Family Fund.

The Friends of Coyote Hills remain committed to preserving all 510 acres of west Coyote Hills.

Related