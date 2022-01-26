City to host second redistricting workshop

The City of Fullerton invites the public to participate in its second redistricting community workshop on Saturday, January 29 at 10am on Zoom.

Redistricting occurs every ten years to redraw City Council election district boundary lines to accommodate population changes. At the community workshop, you will learn more about the process and how you can use available redistricting resources to provide input on how to reshape Fullerton’s City Council election district boundaries.

• Zoom Meeting ID: 83834958455

• Zoom Meeting Link: https://cityoffullerton.zoom.us/j/83834958455

• Dial In Phone #: 1-669-900-9128

• Learn more at http://www.cityoffullerton.com/redistrictfullerton

To view the last workshop video (January 13) visit: https://fullerton.granicus.com/player/clip/1385?view_id=2&redirect=true

To view the January 13 workshop presentation visit: https://docs.cityoffullerton.com/WebLink/Browse.aspx?startid=1499077&row=1&dbid=1

To view the map tools visit: https://www.cityoffullerton.com/government/departments/city-clerk/redistrict-fullerton/draw-a-map

¿Asistió al primer taller comunitario de redistribución de distritos de Fullerton? Si no, únase al segundo taller comunitario el 29 de enero a las 10 a.m. en Zoom.

• ID del Reunión de Zoom: 83834958455

• Enlace del Reunión de Zoom: https://cityoffullerton.zoom.us/j/83834958455

• Número de teléfono #: 1-669-900-9128

• Obtenga más información en https://www.cityoffullerton.com/redistrictfullerton

