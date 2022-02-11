Two shot in Fullerton, one killed

Fullerton Police Officers responded to the 1300 block of E. Wilshire on February 10 at approximately 9:19pm regarding a shooting that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old male victim inside a residence in the 1300 block of E. Wilshire with gunshot wounds to his upper body. A second female victim a 45-year-old was located as well with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures. The male victim was pronounced deceased on scene and the female victim was transported to a local trauma center where she is currently in stable condition.

Fullerton Police Detectives were immediately called in to investigate and have contacted numerous witnesses.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Orange County Coroner at a time they deem appropriate.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Detective C. Hines at (714) 738-5334. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at www.occrimestoppers.org.

