Parks and Recreation Commission Notes

After the addition of 21 parking spaces, Hillcrest Park now has 169 parking spaces, Alice Loya, Deputy Director of the Parks and Recreation department reported to the Park and Recreation commissioners February 14. The costs to add those spaces was $3,000, according to Loya. The need for more parking was the result of park renovations, including the flights of stairs and the Korean War Memorial. Staff members from her department plus Traffic Engineering and Public Works had determined eight locations for adding spaces.

Commissioners weighed the suggestion to add a parking lot on Lemon Street to provide 12 to 24 more parking spaces at a cost of $500,000 to $1 million. Residents on Shadow Lane across Lemon Street from the park, objected to park patrons using their street, and have requested more spaces be provided on the park premises. The commissioners voted for more discussion with the neighbors and more study of options. Loya noted that sufficient information was not available for the commissioners to act at this meeting.

Commissioner Jensen Hallstrom said the proposed location is an historic drainage area, that historic trees would need to be cut down.

Commissioner Angela Lindstrom noted that for daily use, according to the staff report, there is sufficient parking, and asked if the request related to special events. Commissioner Erik Wehn said the option providing 24 spaces was unnecessarily expensive and complicated. Commission Damian Lloyd recommended more outreach with the park neighbors.

Commissioner Ayesha Hussaini said a more ecologically sound solution should be sought.

The question of memorial bench donations was the second item for discussion. There are presently 15 memorial benches in our City parks at a cost to the donor of $3,200. There are also some memorial trees at a donation of $1,000 each. The staff will further study costs and materials, and marketing.

Ayesha Hussaini was elected chair of the commission, and Kathy Lira was voted vice-chair.

A review of heritage trees of Fullerton was presented by Commissioner Hallstrom, “…to inform and inspire precious tree resources,” he said. Heritage trees are defined by exceptional size, age, and historical connections, according to Hallstrom. His presentation included a wealth of photographs, current and as old as 1934, and aerial.

