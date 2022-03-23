Fullerton resident Brian Prince has a bumper sticker that rings true. It reads: “There’s Art in Fullerton.”

During the week of March 6 through 12, I visited four art institutions: Fullerton Museum Center, Fullerton College, Muckenthaler Cultural Center, and Begovich Gallery at CSUF.

Fullerton Museum Center features the work of famed Mexican printmaker Jose Guadalupe Posada and other artists he inspired (through May 15).

Fullerton College Artist in Residence Chris Sickels presented the process involved in animation filmmaking (through March 28).

The Muckenthaler featured photography by Stefano Benazzo of Ship Wrecks (through April 17).

CSUF Begovich Gallery features Ann Phong’s expressive abstract paintings in a show entitled “Re-Evaluating Normal” (through May 21).

In addition to all this, the Muckenthaler hosted an event called “Bugs, Bees & Butterflies” on Monday, March 21. Excited children followed the meandering book-lined path to explore imaginary insects. They went from booth to booth learning about insects and creating imaginative dimensional spiders and visions on paper of bugs. Children played with papier mache monster bugs, butterflies, and a big green papier mache caterpillar. Adults could find treasures to buy from the many arts and crafts booths. Venders were displaying their creations of glass, ceramics, clothing, photos, cards, and more. This event was well-attended with parking spilling over to the side streets.

Follow The Observer event calendar and discover “Art in Fullerton,” or look for future program announcements by Googling each Institution.

