SoCalGas repairs methane leaks near Golden Hills Elementary ahead of schedule

The Fullerton Observer made an inquiry to SoCalGas about methane leaks found near Golden Hills Elementary. Elizabeth Rodil, a media representative for SoCalGas, said, “In an effort to be proactive, the repairs near Golden Hills Elementary were made ahead of schedule. The two green diamonds near Golden Hills (see map above) were repaired on Saturday, March 12. The blue diamond was repaired on March 22.”

To view methane leaks in your area go to this website and type in your zip code. To learn more or report a methane leak call at 1-800-427-2200.

