OC Día del Niño Is Coming to Fullerton

Annual Celebration Features Live Performances, Children’s Art Workshops, and More

The 11th OC Día del Niño (Day of the Child) Festival will take place on Saturday, April 30 from 10am-5pm at Pacific Drive Elementary School in Fullerton (1501 W. Valencia). This event is free.

Día del Niño provides fun and free arts activities and experiences that can be enjoyed by the whole family and children of all ages and skill levels. The stage will feature performances by professional artists, local arts organizations, schools, and community groups.

Día del Niño/Day of the Child is a traditional family holiday celebrated in Mexico in April that honors children, celebrates their importance in society, and promotes their well–being. The theme for this year’s festival is A Celebration of the Americas (Celebración de las Américas).

The event is organized by Arts Orange County and Media Arts Santa Ana. Support for OC Día del Niño is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, California Arts Council, and Pacific Drive Elementary. For more information, visit www.ocdiadelnino.org or email emiller@artsoc.org.

