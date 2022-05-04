Donate to Revive Lemon St. Murals

City Councilmember Ahmad Zahra has been raising funds independently to revive and restore the eight separate murals at Lemon Park and the Lemon underpass, one at a time. The first murals to be restored will be the “Car Mural” & “The Town I Live In.” Local artist Andrew Stirdivant will be working on it, with consulting by Higgy Vasquez, son of famed local muralist Emigdio Vasquez.

The murals were originally produced with assistance from community youth in the late 1970s. According to Zahra, “We are hoping to have local youth participate [in the restoration] too.” Residents can donate to help restore the murals at https://donorbox.org/lemon-street-mural.

