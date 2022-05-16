OC United Opens Gilbert Community Center

Local nonprofit OC United celebrated the grand opening of their facility at the Gilbert Community Center on Saturday, May 14. OCUnited is leasing the city-owned building to offer community programs. Area teens and their families were invited for a dinner and an assortment of games all put together by the teens themselves.

Sporting a new paint job and a new look, the new center is run by Community Development Manager Gaby Garcia and Caleb Parker, the Program Director of United for Kids & Teens. The Center will become a focal point for the community.

