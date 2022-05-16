Local News

OC United Opens Gilbert Community Center

Local nonprofit OC United celebrated the grand opening of their facility at the Gilbert Community Center on Saturday, May 14. OCUnited is leasing the city-owned building to offer community programs. Area teens and their families were invited for a dinner and an assortment of games all put together by the teens themselves.

The Gilbert Community Center is located at 2120 W Orangethorpe Ave. Photo by Jere Greene.

Sporting a new paint job and a new look, the new center is run by Community Development Manager Gaby Garcia and Caleb Parker, the Program Director of United for Kids & Teens. The Center will become a focal point for the community.

Volunteers at the grand opening event on May 14. Photo by Jere Greene.

